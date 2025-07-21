The town of Havana breaks ground on their new Public Safety Complex early Monday

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — Early Monday, officials and neighbors of Havana gathered to break ground on their new Public Safety Complex.



With an estimated budget of $1.1 million, Havana neighbors have a new development coming in the heart of Downtown.

Neighbors and city officials held a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday.

Watch the video to hear from the Gadsden County Sheriff and Mayor of Havana as they share the value in bringing this development to the area.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Today, officials in Havana held a groundbreaking for the new public safety complex.

Mayor Eddie Bass says he’s been working for years to raise funding for the project, after seeing the poor condition of the current police station.

He says they were finally able to secure enough for the project through a combination of state funds and local donations.

The new complex will house the Havana Police Department and Fire Department.

The Gadsden County Sheriff says it will include the latest technology to keep up with modern crimefighting.

“Criminals are smarter today than they was yesterday so we have to rely on technology and really good policing.” explains Sheriff Morris Young.

Mayor Bass shares with ABC27 “It will be a super nice facility and our police and our fire department deserve it, you know our fire department is totally volunteer, and we just want to do something for them too.”

The estimated budget for this project is $1.1 million.

The mayor says he expects construction to be completed by August of next year.

