The Allison Christmas Spectacular hits one million lights and adds a new venue

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Allison Christmas spectacular is even bigger this year.

With them adding one more venue to their show…. I'm Ashley Engle your Havana neighborhood reporter looking at the new additions to this neighborhood's famous light show.

It is the most wonderful time of year again for one Havana family.

"It's amazing seeing it from paper, to now in actual real life."

This time around… it's bigger than ever before…

The Allison Christmas Spectacular is hitting...

"…A whopping 1 million this year and it amazing to hit that 7 digits this year."

The light show usually takes place in the Allison's neighborhood sandy creek in their front yard.

With this many lights, they needed more room.

"he went home and said let me draw up some plans and he came back and he had lots of plans drawn out."

That's when their partnership with Turner's Christmas Tree Farm came to life.

This year, the Allison's will have two venues to make this their biggest show.

"As they come through, they will be able to hear the gospel. They'll be able to listen to some great music and get some good family time."

Something bigger this year but a way to spread the holiday spirit with neighbors all around."

"The core is Jesus is the reason for the season. He is at the core of everything that we do, it's really his show, not ours."

The first night of the Christmas Spectacular is Thanksgiving and will go on until New Year's Day in Havana, I'm Ashley Engle, ABC 27.