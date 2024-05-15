Students at Havana private school work towards graduating with a college degree before a high school diploma

Robert F. Munroe Day School had seven students graduate with their AA degree this school year.

Dual Enrollment is free for students.

Watch the video to see how you can sign up your student.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Students at Robert F. Munroe are getting their associate’s degrees before they're high school diplomas. I’m Ashley Engle in the Havana neighborhood. Teachers here say this opportunity will allow students to take college classes for free lower the cost of four-year universities for them.

Getting a head start in college.

"It’s actually gives me confidence to know that I’m in high school and I’m already going to be graduating with a degree."

Which is..

"a flex"

...to Keizoria who wants to go to college at nova southeastern university when she graduates from Robert F. Munroe Day School and become an Anesthesiologist Assistant.

But get this, Keizoria is....

"In 11th grade and im 17 years old"

Right now, she is taking dual enrollment classes while she’s still in high school, to save money for when she goes to her dream school and get ahead in her course work.

"College is so expensive! It is, and for some students and families its prohibitive."

Expensive indeed--

Forbs says tuition has gone up 2.5% for public 4-year colleges for in-state students.

Dawn Burch, head of upper school at Robert F. Munroe says dual enrollment is when students receive both college and high school credits when they take college classes.

It's completely free to students and they can start taking classes as early as 8th grade.

"We have seen a significant increase in dual enrollment opportunities

Christen givens dean of enrollment services at Tallahassee Community College says many students in Gadsden County including Robert F. Munroe take their dual enrollment classes at TCC.

"This is an opportunity that applies to everyone who meets the credentials to do so."

Christen says if students are interested in dual enrollment, should speak to their guidance counselor to make sure they meet the requirements to take the classes.

Ever since dual enrollment has grown in popularity, more students are participating to save thousands of dollars for college.

"Dual enrollment is one of those ways that can help them mitigate that factor."

So…. A great way to save money, but even better, getting a head start on the future, and for key, it's very bright.

"I just want be successful in life."

Dawn says this school year seven students received their associate degrees and they hope to have that number increase next school year.