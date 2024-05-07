SEE WHY: Neighbors from around the country are calling Gadsden County their new home.

Gadsden County's population is expected to grow by 3.1% by 2030.

Neighbors are moving to the neighborhood because cost of living is less.

Watch the video to see other reasons why neighbors are moving here.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Ashley Engle your neighborhood reporter. Realtor's have seen an influx of people moving to this one county. One person I spoke to says she moved here because the price was right.

Peace and quiet.

"It's worth it, piece of mind."

That's what Stacie Johnson got when she moved from Tallahassee to Havana a year ago.

She now commutes to Tallahassee for work.

"Best decision I’ve ever made."

More people like Stacie are choosing Gadsden County and calling it their new home.

"We are seeing a lot of growth in both Leon and Gadsden counties a lot of people find North Florida very attractive for many reasons."

Ranie Thompson, Realtor with the Big Bend Group at Keller Williams says, she is seeing a lot of different people moving to the area with different backgrounds and reasons.

"We're seeing a lot of retirees want to come here, I think that Quincy and Havana have a lot to offer for people who are ready to slow down a little bit."

Some of the reasons people are moving to Gadsden County are it’s not as busy, location, land and cost of living being cheaper.

Stacie says before she moved to Havana, she was paying a little over $1,300 for a 3-bedroom apartment in Tallahassee. Now, with the same number of rooms, she’s paying much less."

"I found this place for $900; nowhere can you find a place for $900."

Florida Apartments Associationpredicts Gadsden County could have a little over a thousand new neighbors by the year 2030.

"People who want to get out of big cities and it’s so close to Tallahassee."

A move that Stacie says was right for her and her family.

"Just do it, I did and I don't regret it."

Looking at a neighborhood in Havana called Lake Tallavana, the welcome team there tells me they've seen growth in the past year and a half. In 2022, they had 14 new residents and in 2023 they had 11. Shows that the Havana neighborhood has something to offer for everyone.