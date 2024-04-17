SEE WHY: Havana neighbors raising funds for fire department

Havana neighbors are having a fundraiser to help Havana Volunteer Fire Department.

This all comes after Gadsden County voted against Havana Fire's Budget increase request.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Gadsden county voted against Havana Volunteer Fire Departments budget increase request. Now, neighbors are stepping in to help.

"We all come together when there is a need, and this is a need."

Neighbors helping neighbors…

"The power of the heart of a small town is what moves us to do what we do."

In a time that Edna Hall Whitehead says her neighborhoods firemen need right now.

"We need to do what we can do. And what we can do is help those who run towards the fire, not away from it."

Edna hall whitehead and Reva Marshall are organizing a fundraiser called bucket brigade.

This all comes after the county voted on April 2, against the town of Havana request to increase the counties fire contract of $50,000 by $25,000.

I reached out to the county and asked why they voted against the proposed increase.

In a statement they sent me they said

"The town of Havana was offered the same contract that every department agreed was a fair amount."

"Well, we've been trying to work out a contract with the county and as most people know we haven’t had any luck. I’m not blaming the county i don't know who to blame."

With this vote, neighbors like Edna are holding this luncheon that will help fill the gap.

"We do so much with so little that we can do anything with nothing."

Havana fire was going to use the proposed increase from the county to get up to date necessities to better serve neighbors.

Now neighbors like Edna are stepping up to make sure the men and women have what they need.

"When you get to become friends with each organization, the garden club, main street you’re like a big family. And I know that sounds crazy, but you go the extra mile to do whatever you can do to help that situation."

Edna says the fundraiser is free of charge, but spots are limited.

Gadsden County Released this statement:

The Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners is dedicated to providing services to improve the quality of life for all Gadsden County residents. In 2023, the Gadsden County Administrative team took steps to improve how we do business with the first responders who protect and serve this County as volunteer firefighters daily. We informed the chiefs and city managers of Gadsden County's six municipal fire departments and six unincorporated fire departments that the departments and their leadership teams input and guidance was needed to reach the County's goal of working harder and smarter for Gadsden County citizens.

After many meetings, the County, fire chiefs, and municipal leaders agreed to one standardized contract that would pay five municipal fire departments $50,000 annually, provide in-house EVOC, Fire 1 certification, and Emergency Medical Responder training, funding for members of the Department who wish to obtain Fire 2 certification, EMT, and Paramedic certification. Provided they remain in service within any fire department located within Gadsden County for three (3) years). In addition, for the first time ever, the County would provide $5,000 to each Department to pay volunteer firefighters a stipend for responding to service calls. The unincorporated Department's annual contractual amount is $37,500 annually, and for the first time, $7,500 to each Department to pay volunteer firefighters a stipend for responding to fire service calls.

To that end, every department agreed that a life is a life, and equality among our volunteer fire departments will allow us to continue saving lives.

Gadsden County is a rural county, and like our counterparts, we continuously look for ways to serve our residents in an equitable way. The Town of Havana was offered the same contract that every Department agreed was a fair amount. It is our hope that we can continue to conduct business with Havana.

