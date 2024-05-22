SEE WHERE: Speed cameras will be added to some Gadsden County School zones as early as next school year

Speed cameras are planned to be added to some school zones in Gadsden County.

A study done by Blue Line Solutions showed the need for the camera's in some neighborhoods

Click the video to see where these camera's will be placed.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With school being out for the summer, student's safety is still top of line. I’m Ashley Engle your Havana neighborhood reporter. Speed cameras are going to be added to some county school zones and many neighbors feel this addition is needed to save student's lives.

"It drives me crazy, people just flying by"

Dangerous driving Robert f. Munroe’s Niki Anderson hopes will slow down with new speed cameras.

"Once people actually start seeing consequences, it will make a big difference."

Blue Line Solutions did a week-long speed study at a couple school zones back in august 2023.

"That was quite alarming and quite sobering to see how much people are speeding."

Sergeant Chris Daniels with the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office showed me the results.

At Greensboro Elementary School between 8:15 a.m. and 9:15 a.m., when the school zone was active, 96% of drivers were going 11 miles per hour or more over the posted speed limit. At Robert F. Munroe, almost 40%.

"It's scary, even for the teachers and the children."

An issue that affected many students, families and teachers at Robert F Munroe not too long ago.

"We actually had a death that was at the school it was a first-grade student last year."

Niki and Sergeant Daniels told me the death was caused by speeding. Since then, many neighbors have been pushing for change.

"Statistically, a person, a child, especially that gets hit by a vehicle that's going 30 mph, they're twice as likely to be killed than a pedestrian being hit at 25 mph."

Sgt. Daniels says the camera idea is to get people to slow down and prevent more people from being hit.

"Our goal is not to make money. This is not a get rich quick scheme. This is to get people to slow down. If we get it to the point where there's no money coming in, no citations written, that's a win-win for everybody and that means our kids are safe in the school zone."

So, the next time you see a school zone, take it seriously, it's the law to slow down. You can save a life.

"It's terrifying. I just wish that the people would take it seriously that hey this is a school zone and slow down.

Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office says these cameras will be placed at the following schools on your screen. This way neighbors and students can learn to slow down. It's the law.

