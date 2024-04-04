SEE HOW: Inmates at Gadsden Re-Entry Center get a second chance to be successful

IN2WORK has seen recidivism rates for participants reduce by as much as 30 percent.

Thirteen Gadsden Re-Entry Center Inmates graduated with a food certification

Watch the video to hear how the program is helping them.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Second chances, we've all heard of them and probably gotten them. Thursday, I met a few men at Gadsden Re-entry Center, who were given a second chance and are using it to jump start their careers once they're released.

“I graduated through another accomplishment.”

An accomplishment that Tavarious Leverson and 12 other inmates do not take lightly.

“This is a steppingstone for my first day out.”

Tavarious and others graduated with a food certification through IN2WORK. A vocational training program through Aramark.

“We do serve people who like you said are getting out in weeks or months but also serving some men and women who are not.”

Nicole McVaugh is the director of the IN2WORK program. She says during this time, inmates were able to learn the fundamentals of working in food service.

“We are providing this training opportunity that they’re taking advantage of. The men and women who do go through our program turn into mentors.”

Since its launch, IN2WORK has seen recidivism rates for participants reduce by as much as 30%

Tavarious says he did this program to be prepared for society when he gets released.

I want to become a civil engineer. But the in2work gave me the opportunity to further my education and I would love for people to understand the second chance… because it’s hard for felons to get jobs.”

A program that gives inmates a hands-on experience and skills that they can use when they re-enter the workforce and maybe one day…

“I would love my own food truck.”

IN2WORK says the had their 500th graduate from their program amongst the 13 inmates from Gadsden Re-entry. They hope to graduate 35 hundred inmates from the program this year to give even more a second chance.



