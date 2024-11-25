Ongoing break-ins in Havana's Hidden Lakes subdivision frustrate residents

Gadsden County Sheriff's Office warns neighbors to protect their belongings during the holidays.

Hidden Lake's neighbors have seen an uptick in car burglaries

Watch the video to see what deputy's are doing to crack down on this.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors in Havana are taking to social media to share their frustration about burglaries happening in the Hidden Lakes neighborhood. Im Ashley Engle your Quincy neighborhood reporter speaking with these neighbors and taking their concerns to the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office.

"We don't feel safe, I mean, we have people buying cameras."

A place that Lisa Malson calls home. Now it's a place where she feels her home has been violated by unwanted guests.

"They just throw things out of your glove box and your console and you can tell your car has been riffled through."

Lisa lives in the Hidden Lakes neighborhood where car break-ins have been on the rise.

She says her car has been broken into 3 times already.

"..and your car doesn't have to be unlocked, they have learned how to get into them."

Some neighbors who didn't want to speak on camera say they have lost sleep because of this criminal activity.

Neighbors have had their money, electronics, and important documents stolen.

"There are charges for juveniles and adults that are enforceable according to state statute."

I took the neighbor's concerns to the Gadsden County Sheriff's office and spoke to Captain Angelie Holmes.

She says she has been working with Lisa to stop these unwanted guests.

She says they pulled the call reports and said neighbors have not been calling in to report these incidents.

"If we don't have the information, there is very little we can do to follow up. We do understand that sometimes people are a little frightened about retaliation. You can call in anonymously. But if you see something, say something so you can help us help you."

Right now they plan to increase patrol in the neighborhood.

GCSO says neighbors need to take their belongings or anything of value out of their cars.

An issue both the sheriff's office and neighbors like Lisa want to stop.

"Someone is going to get hurt and we don't want it to be a kid, and we also don't want it to be one of our neighbors."

Gadsden County Sheriff's office says if you see something say something! If you see anything suspicious call 9-1-1.