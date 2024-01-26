NO MORE FREEZES: Havana Nursery prepares for growing season as temperatures increase.

May Nursery is a wholesale nursery that sells their product along the east coast as far as Canada and out West as far as Dallas.

With warm temperatures, the nursery is looking forward to their growing season.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Something that Ashley May and his team prepares for every winter…

“As you can see you the white cloth we have out here, we do bunch the plants back together to provide some protection to them.”

Hoping and praying a freeze wouldn’t cause too much damage to their inventory.

“When plants are actively growing, the sap is flowing throughout the stems and much like your water pipes, if that sap freezes, and those stems get cold, the bark will split on them.”

Ashley says since they do ship inventory to colder areas, their plants can take 15-degree weather if they are completely dormant or, asleep.

Last winter, the nursery lost….

“…over $100,000 worth of inventory”

…due to serve cold temperatures and some of the plants not being in a dormant state in time.

As for the warm weather now…

“If we have another week to ten days of this kind of weather it will greatly affect the growth of the plants and then if we don’t have any more freezes this year, it would be a good thing because all my plants will have a 6-week lead into spring which means in April, they’re that much bigger.”

Ashley tells me some of their customers have held off on buying product not because of the temperatures here in the big bend effecting the plants health, but them being fearful that they wouldn’t be able to protect the plants life in their cold weather conditions due to the maturity of the plant.