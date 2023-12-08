NEW VIDEO: Florida Gaming Control Commission shuts down internet cafe outside Havana

The Florida Gaming Control Commission found 70 suspected illegal gaming machines Friday.

FGCC says they are aware of other establishments around the area.

Watch the video to see the machines being removed and loaded onto a truck.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

I'm Ashley Engle your neighborhood reporter near Havana. For months now you have been telling me your concerns about the illegal internet cafes in the area. I got a call when the Florida Gaming Commission seized one. I was first on scene and this is what I saw.

Movers filled two moving trucks with illegal machines that are now evidence. What went by the name of Rio Arcade, FGCC found 70 suspected illegal gaming machines Friday.

“While this is just one today, our goal is to get as many as we can”

Internet cafes can bring crime to the area.

“Oftentimes, these types of locations attract secondary crimes that can be detrimental to communities. And they have a really negative effect on communities. And we saw it just down the road with that murder that took place.”

That murder he's referencing is the shooting death of Lewis Butler. He was shot and killed at an internet café that was right next to Rio.

Eric Carr, the director of external affairs, says they are aware of other establishments around the area and says the investigation is a process.

“It's very labor intensive and you'll have to go through the court system to get warrants to go inside of things.”

Carr says it's his teams goal to shut them down across the state.

