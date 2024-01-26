NEW NAME: Havana bridge now named after Earlene Clemons Chandler who lost her life at it 37 years ago

Earlene Clemons Chandler died in a car accident on the bridge January 9th, 1987.

Neighbors gathered to rename the bridge in her honor

Watch the video to see the community's reaction

Neighbors Friday morning came to rename this bridge behind me to celebrate and remember the life of Earlene Clemons Chandler who died at this very bridge 37 years ago.

January 9th, 1987…

"My heart just dropped…"

A day Earlene’s younger sister Linda Clemons and her family are reminded of… every time…

…they drive on this bridge…

"It was like I completely went numb."

Earlene, also known as “goat”, was killed in a car accident 37 years ago on this bridge.

"Out of all the family members i lost that pain that pain, has always been totally different."

A pain that Linda and her nephew willie jasper chandler jr. Cannot explain…

"Rest in peace… in heaven"

… but peace and a heavy weight was lifted off the family’s shoulders Friday after Gadsden County leaders brought the community together to rename what was once a reminder of a tragedy, to a beautiful memorial.

"Being able to bring just some comfort to them and some closure, they've been going through this and having to cross this bridge for years."

What was named the Attapulgus Creek Bridge on highway 159 is now named after a sister, a mother, a grandmother and more who loved her community and family dearly.

"Seeing her name on that sign, it has brought joy to me. Joy that i thought i would never be able to get."

If you drive down highway 15 on your way to Quincy or Havana, you will be able to see the sign, and now you know the story behind it and the family that will now be able to drive over this very bridge remembering their loved one.