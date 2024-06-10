Middle and high schools in Gadsden County will have new start times this fall

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — Just months from now, high school and middle schools in Gadsden County will be starting at a different time. Gadsden County School leaders say this change will go into effect this coming school year.

This all comes after the state passed a bill about middle and high school start times.

By the year 2026, middle schools cannot begin earlier than 8 a.m. high schools, no earlier than 8:30 a.m.

Although this law is not going into effect for some time, Gadsden County school leaders tell me they're starting now to make sure everything runs smoothly before the whole state makes the change.

"I get where they're coming from with the time change with the mental health aspect and them getting more sleep is better for them." says Shelby Wells.

Wells has kids who go to school in the neighborhood. She says the new times have their benefits, but she has concerns.

"I think that is wonderful that they're thinking about that but I don't think an hour or so difference in time for the students is going to be enough to fix any of that" said Wells.

School leaders say since start times will be different, dismissal times will also be shifted.