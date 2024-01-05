LOOK INSIDE: Historical Havana building being renovated to preserve history.

Havana Main Street is renovating the Havana State Bank to preserve the piece of history.

The project is set to be completed as early as February 2024.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If you live in Havana or have driven through town lately, you've probably noticed some construction here at the old Havana State Bank

I'm Ashley Engle your neighborhood reporter in Havana.

This on your screen is how the bank looked decades ago.

Now, Havana Main Street is working to preserve the banks history by renovating it. I spoke with a family member whose grandfathers worked the bank and she says, being a part of the renovation is heartwarming.

Memories that will last forever, "touching these walls and painting these walls," memories that Laura Winn and her family alongside Havana neighbors are working to share through renovating a piece of the towns story.

"Back in the day, the bank building was more than just a bank."

Laura is the great granddaughter of Henry Slappey who ran the bank. The building is over 100 years old. Now, the building will be used as office spaces, a conference room, Havana Main Streets office and much more.

"In many ways we are investing in this building to invest in the community once again."

Havana Main Street started the renovation process three years ago after neighbors said they wanted to fix it up.

The organization says they got $200,000 from the state plus other donations.

"To bring it back not as a bank, but as a tourist office a center pretty much of Havana where if you want any information on what’s going on you'll be able to find it here."

And for people who visit the town to learn more about the town's story and why neighbors here enjoy the town like Laura’s family.

"To me personally it means so much because our family has been in Gadsden County and Havana for 6 generations and so even though I now live in Tallahassee, Havana is still so important to me and every member of our family."

Havana Main Street says the goal is for this project to be completed as early as February.

