LOOK INSIDE: Havana neighbors finish the old Havana State Bank's restoration project

The Slappey building is over 100 years old.

Neighbors renovated the building to preserve the neighborhood history.

Watch the video to see inside.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors in Havana just completed renovating one of this town pieces of history turning it from this to this. With the goal to continue telling this towns story. I’m Ashley Engle your Havana neighborhood reporter. I'm finding out what this building is going to be used for now and why it's a big staple in this community.

A bank.

What was once the neighborhoods heartbeat, is now being used to highlight its story.

"It's kind of surreal."

Four walls Laura Winn has many stories she can tell with the goal to preserve its history.

Laura is the great granddaughter of Henry Slappey, who owned and ran this bank back in the day.

"Early 1900's my great grandfather and another gentleman opened the doors of this bank for the first time."

Back then this building served as a place for farmers to get loans, paychecks were cashed in and more.

"Havana State Bank was very institutional to helping people start their businesses up"

With the bank having a 100-year history of helping others, neighbors like Terri Paul and Laura wanted to come together and renovate it to preserve its story.

"We try to stay true to form to a lot of it. The black and white tiles is what was here before."

The bank will now be used as office spaces, a conference room and Havana Main Street’s office.

What was once called the Havana State Bank is now called the Slappey Building after the Slappey family, for making an impact on many here in this neighborhood and for neighbors to remember what this buildings story, is all about.

"It's exactly how we've envisioned it, I know my grandparents would be proud of that and i hope the community is proud of that and will enjoy it for many years to come."

If you're wanting to come and see the building yourself. There will be an open house August 3rd from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.



