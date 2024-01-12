"IT'S A REGIONAL IMPACT." The Allison Christmas Spectacular collected over a ton of items for local neighbors

The Allison Christmas Spectacular donated items to over 10 local organizations.

This year they donated over a ton of items

View the video to see who benefited by their generosity.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Neighbors helping neighbors in Quincy, from next door in Havana…. A few weeks ago, i told you about the Allison Christmas Spectacular and their donation drive. The drive is set up to help groups that serve neighbors in the area. I met one of the organizations that received donations and they say, they couldn’t run without their generosity.

“It’s amazing”

Being the light…

“…truly incredible”

Outside of his front yard…

“It is a truly regional impact.”

Food, clothing and cleaning supplies...

Those are some of the items that Daniel Allison said they collected from donations during their spectacular light show.

“Yes, the shows amazing, right its one way but to really have a tangible effect, that’s really important to have.

Those donations are now going to more than 10 area organizations including Gadsden County Pregnancy Center in Quincy… who got a lot of diapers…

“Well, we are so grateful because the clients that we have we walk with our moms for two years after the babies are born and they come every month and every month they need diapers.”

Last year, the Allison’s collected 1,700 pounds of donations. This year they collected over a ton.

“By the people of Gadsden County, we absolutely would not be able to do this without them.”

Continuing to shine bright with their light show to spread the giving spirit beyond their borders.

“Put really not us on the map, but put our area on the map… just take make a lasting impact.”

The Allison's are continuing to collect donations throughout the year and they also want to donate to more organizations. Their asking neighbors to contact them if they know of any organization who need donations for them to continue making an impact.