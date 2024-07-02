"ITS A BIG DEAL" - Havana leaders set to build new public safety complex

Havana received $1 million from the state to build a new public safety complex.

Both fire and police departments are over 40-years-old.

watch the video to see both departments conditions and why the new public safety complex is needed.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This plot of land you’re seeing on your screen right now is not going to look like this in a couple years. I’m Ashley Engle your Havana neighborhood reporter. Town leaders say they're planning on building a new public safety complex. I’m looking into why this new building is needed.

“It's huge, it's a big deal, we are so excited."

A big deal that's been a long time coming for Havana Police Chief Kenneth Lewis and his staff.

"Everybody loves something new. But our building is absolutely dated."

Leaders say the police station was built back in the 1940's.

This new public safety complex will not only house the police department, but the fire department also.

"I’m just… tickled to death that it has come to a reality."

Havana's Mayor Pro Tem Eddie Bass says the town received 1 million dollars from the state to do this project.

A project that bass wanted to accomplish for his town ever since he's been on the town's council.

"I kind of set it as a goal for me to try to get something done with this building that the town owns."

The complex will be built right here shown on your screen. Next to the fire station.

Some of the things that will be in the public safety complex is male and female sleeping quarters for first responders, new technology and up to date equipment

"Our networking cables everything that's ran the digital the computers from the offices to the dispatch center."

A building that will keep neighbors here safe but also, a building that will give officers and firefighters a place to do their jobs, even better.

"It’s going to be a great thing, it’s so needed."

Leaders believe this new complex will allow both fire and police departments to better serve neighbors here.