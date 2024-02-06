INSIDE LOOK: Havana Magnet School opens food pantry to serve students and their families

Havana Magnet School reopened their food pantry for students and their families.

Second Harvest of the Big Bend is providing the food for Havana Magnet to bridge the gap of food insecurity in their neighborhood.

View the video above to learn more about the need and how it's helping.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The price of feeding their families for some has felt more like a burden these days. With grocery prices so high.

One local school in Gadsden County is hoping to provide some relief.

Havana Magnet School is reopening its food pantry for students and families.

With a focus on being a resource beyond the classroom.

Eagles Nest School Market…

"We are support for our families that attend this school."

…a place where families and students can come and grab food for free to get them by during this time of inflation as food prices in 2023, increased by 5.8 percent.

"It is free for everyone, we have been assisted by Second Harvest."

Havana Magnet Schools’ market is one of Second Harvest Of The Big Bend's Choice Pantry Models. Meaning…

"Families when they arrive, they get to self-select anything that they actually might need."

Items families can pick up range from fresh produce, meat canned goods and more.

I checked with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. I found that while prices for fresh vegetables are down 4.8 percent in December 2022,

We're still seeing increases for things like fresh fruit with prices 3.6 percent higher than those in December 2022.

"Schools across our service area have taken an active role in setting up resources with the school."

Schools like Havana magnet school, who sees the rise in prices.

This is one of the reasons Principal Hickman says, they want to do this pantry and they're not just focused on their students.

"Not only do we want to work with the parents, we want to work with the whole child, we want to work with the whole family. It’s not about academics all the time, it’s about ensuring that the kids have what the need in order to be successful in all aspects of life."

Havana Magnet School is looking for those who are willing to volunteer at their pantry. The pantry is every Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. if you are interested, call the schools front office, the number is on your screen.

