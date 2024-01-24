"IN A SMALL COMMUNITY IT'S HARD" Havana Main Street holds fundraiser to help revitalize downtown neighborhood

Casino Royale will be on February 9 th from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Havana Springs Resort.

from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Havana Springs Resort. Havana Main Street is raising money to revitalize the historical downtown area.

Watch the video to see how you can help.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Havana Main Street is holding a Casino Royale… here’s the catch, your winnings can help this organization revitalize their downtown area.

I spoke with one woman who tells me, they couldn’t do what they did, if it wasn’t for the community’s support.

Raising money to help neighbors be seen.

“In a small community it’s hard for individual merchants to necessarily come up with extra dollars for advertising.”

But Katie Gainey and Havana main street is wanting to help by hosting a Casino Royale fundraiser…

“It is a way we can really boost the advertising of our downtown area.”

Katie says they don’t get any local government money for advertising downtown. Fund raising for Havana main street is crucial.

“The fund raising that we do, has been an important part of what we been able to accomplish. Everybody sees the events and yes it takes a lot of money to put on these events. But if there is any profit, we try to put it into good use.”

Casino Royale will have food, music, and fun all going towards Havana main streets projects.

“The proceeds from this event will help us with some of the completion of a historic building downtown.”

Katie’s talking about the Havana state bank… Havana main street took on this restoration project four years ago.

The building will be used as office spaces, a conference room, Havana main streets office and much more.

“We are here for the community to make it better.”

…and with the community’s support, more people will be able to come and enjoy downtown, even more.

We love Havana and we would love for people to come out and support our great downtown area.”

