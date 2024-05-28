HOW MANY LIGHTS? The Allison Christmas Spectacular light show is expanding in the Havana neighborhood

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — A milestone will be reached this Christmas season in the Havana neighborhood. The Allison Christmas Spectacular will have 1,000,000 lights in their light show this year.

Yep, you read that right! They will be hitting seven digits.

The Allison's added a new venue: the Havana Christmas Tree Farm.

Daniel Allison says this venue alone will have a little over 300,000 lights. He says this Christmas season will be a lot brighter than before.

“It’s always been a dream since we started to hit seven figures. that’s been the overreaching goal. with our second venue with the tree farm, it happened,” says Allison.

The Allison’s need empty two-liter plastic bottles. They need about a thousand of them. If you have some laying around your home, do not throw them away. You can drop them off at the address below. They will have wheelbarrows to place all the bottles