Historic Havana Landmark earns Statewide Award for Preservation

The restored Slappey Building now houses Havana’s Welcome Center, local businesses, and Main Street offices.

The project earned the Florida Main Street Landmark Preservation Award for preserving history and supporting economic growth.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Havana’s history lives in its buildings—and one is now getting statewide recognition.

The Slappey Building, once the town’s longtime bank, is being honored for its restoration and the efforts to preserve its story.

Before Havana was known for charm and antiques… it was known for tobacco. At the center of it all? The Havana State Bank.

“It was never about just a building. It was about breathing new life into something that could add economic growth to the community. That would also honor Havana‘s history.”

Laura Winn is the granddaughter of the bank’s original owner.

Now, nearly a century later, the building is back in service, a new wave of revitalization.

That transformation earned Havana Main Street the Florida Main Street Landmark Preservation Award, a top honor for historic preservation.

“There was a lot of hard work done by volunteers and a lot of donations from the community. We did fundraisers and got a lot of support for what is now going to be our welcome center and Havana Main Street offices.”

Janice Eakin with Havana Main Street says the restoration included a new roof, tin ceiling repairs, and electrical upgrades, bringing the space up to code while honoring its history.

Now, the Slappey Building is powering local growth and preserving legacy.

“He would be so proud and so pleased. To see this building come back to life and maintain that history and all of those things is so critical.”

The Slappey Building now stands as a welcome center and economic driver, thanks to the vision of Havana Main Street and support from the entire community.

