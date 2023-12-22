Havana's AHA Art Gallery supporting artists as supplies increase due to inflation

Artists Helping Artists was started in 2019 to help artists impacted by Hurricane Michael.

Along with allowing artists to showcase their work, used art supplies are also available at much lower prices.

Check out the video above to learn more about artists making a difference in Gadsden County.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that prices for art supplies, such as pens and markers were 13% higher in June 2023 than in June 2019. Despite the increase, artists here in the Havana neighborhood are working to support each other through expensive times.

Four years of a local gallery helping artists in the area display their talents. Some, for the first time. I walked around the gallery with some them and they say, the support has been heartwarming and....

An "AHA" moment.

"I am always surprised when I see my stuff displayed. "

No pun intended… but with the meaning of artists helping artists, share their creativity.

“AHA, what a joy this has been”

The gallery was started in 2019 after a group of artists got together to help one of their own on St. George Island after hurricane Michael.

They sold art to help raise money for them during the difficult time.

From there, the group of artists had an aha moment ……

“couldn’t we kind of do this maybe you know this is something we could maybe be able to pull off on a regular basis.”

Then decided to do the same here in the neighborhood to showcase local artists and their talent.

4 years later the gallery now showcases 26 local artists ranging from quilting, painting and jewelry.

“We all get along together we have a great time.”

Teresa reaver is one of the members of aha. She says one of the artists from aha encouraged her to showcase her work.

Some of the artists told me due to inflation the price of art materials can get expensive at times.

“One of the big areas of concern for artists is ‘how do I price my goods?’ and pretty much the standard answer for most of us is ‘idk’. You just have to kind of figure it out. How much time did it take you, how much were your materials.”

But they continue to support one another they best they can.

One of the ways is having marked down used art supplies for sale in the gallery and the proceeds go straight to the gallery. Some of the prices I saw was .25 Sharpie markers and 3-dollar oil paints.

“I like art and I want to support art in Havana.”

… and encourage others to display their work also.

"If you're worried about your stuff just bring it in anyways because you never know what people ae going to like."

Saturday December 23rd will be AHA Art Gallery's last Saturday of the year but will continue to be open every Saturday in 2024 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

