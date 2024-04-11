Havana woman enters plea to the murder of 17-year-old son

Sabrina Robinson has entered a plea to Second Degree Murder and Aggravated Child Abuse following the death of her 17-year-old son.

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office responded to the teen's reported death in October of 2016.

The news release below details what they found. Warning, the description of the scene may be disturbing to some. Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office

STATE ATTORNEY'S OFFICE NEWS RELEASE:

On Monday, October 17, 2016, the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office responded to 119 Salem Ln, Havana , FL. When they arrived, they found 17-year-old Javontez Thomas obviously deceased in his own bed.

Investigation of the scene revealed that Thomas had been laying in the bed for a prolonged period of time. The victim was laying sideways near the foot of the bed with his feet hanging off the side. There were no sheets on the mattress, and the victim was covered up with a comforter.

Upon removing the comforter, the victim was clothed only in a blue t-shirt that was covered in filth and fecal matter. The victim’s body was nearly skeletal in nature with almost no muscle mass apparent, in some areas the skin had deteriorated. The victim was laying in filth and dried fecal matter on the bed and was covered in flies and maggots.

Once the victim was removed from the bed, it was obvious the mattress still had the indented imprinted form of the victim’s body. A clean set of clothes had been laid out on the bed prior to law enforcement arrival. A new mattress, still in the plastic wrap, was leaned against a wall in the bedroom.

The other family members of the house, Sabrina Robinson (mother), Michael Butler (live-in boyfriend of Robinson), and Christina Harris (adult sister of victim), all indicated to law enforcement that he had just passed, had not been sick, and had talked to him during the weekend.

At the autopsy, the victim was measured at 5’4” tall and weighed approximately 46 pounds. The medical examiner’s office indicated that the victim died of starvation and had been deceased anywhere from 12-36 hours prior to discovery.

A forensic entomologist opined that the insect activity had been present on the victim for at least two weeks prior to discovery.

All members of the house were arrested and charged. Sabrina Robinson has entered a plea to Second Degree Murder and Aggravated Child Abuse. Michael Butler and Christina Harris have entered a plea to Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child.

Robinson is set for sentencing on April 12, 2024. Butler is set for sentencing on April 18, 2024. Harris is set for sentencing on May 2, 2024.