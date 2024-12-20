Havana Police Department spreads holiday cheer with annual toy giveaway

The Havana Police Department, with support from local businesses, is ensuring children in need have presents to open this Christmas through their annual toy giveaway.

Community members, like Edna Hall Whitehead from Faith Funeral Home, contribute by donating toys, making this heartwarming tradition possible for over 10 years.

Watch the story to see how many children they are serving this year.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The holiday season is about more than just decorations and celebrations; it's about giving back to those in need. In Havana, the local police department is ensuring that Christmas is a little brighter for families in the community by providing gifts to children who might otherwise go without.

For years now, the Havana Police Department has been making Christmas happen for many families in the neighborhood, all thanks to the generosity of local neighbors like Edna Hall Whitehead from Faith Funeral Home.

"We have been a partner with the Havana Police Department for their children's giveaway toys for Christmas for 10 years or so now," Whitehead said.

Each year, Faith Funeral Home hosts an event where neighbors can drop off toy donations, helping to ensure that children in need have a memorable Christmas. Whitehead describes the event as a special moment for those who participate, allowing them to experience the joy of giving.

"When they come in and they bring those toys, they're so excited. It shifts the focus from themselves for a second and gives them the chance to give to others," she said.

The Havana Police Department plays a central role in this heartwarming tradition. Officers collect applications from families who need help putting gifts under the tree for their kids. Once the list is compiled, officers head to Walmart to shop for gifts, hand-picking toys, clothes, and other items to meet the children's needs.

"We love to do it every year. It’s a great feeling, it really is," said Chief Kenny Lewis of the Havana Police Department.

Just before Christmas, the police department delivers the gifts directly to the families, bringing a little holiday cheer right to their doorstep.

"We were able to shop for roughly about 50 kids this year. That’s the best thing—just even the smile on the parents’ face, knowing that it’s tough to buy for children each year. It’s really all about the smiles on the children’s faces. Unfortunately, we don’t get to see that sometimes, but the parents are really grateful, and they love it," Lewis explained.

This annual initiative wouldn’t be possible without the generous donations of time, money, and toys from the local community. Whitehead is especially moved by the outpouring of support from the people of Havana.

"There is really good out there, in our town, in our world, and in our county," Whitehead said.

For these families, the Havana Police Department’s holiday toy giveaway is more than just a tradition—it’s a gift of hope and joy during the holiday season. Thanks to the hard work and kindness of local organizations and residents, many children in Havana will wake up on Christmas morning with gifts to unwrap.

