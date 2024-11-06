Havana neighbors set to hold exhibit to showcase Gadsden County Shade Tobacco barns

The Shade Tobacco industry was a key element to Gadsden County's economy back then.

Neighbors remember working in the barns that are shown in the exhibit.

Watch the video to see what it looks like inside.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Creating a space to continue to share Havana’s history.

You’ve probably seen one of these barns when you drive around Gadsden County and probably asked “What is that?”

Well, I’m speaking with neighbors who are working on an exhibit to explain what exactly they are.

“Tobacco was the total economy, shade tobacco now, for Gadsden County.”Bobby Durden has lived in Havana his whole life.

He remembers this neighborhoods roots.

Shade tobacco, and the places it was made in.

“Everybody had a job in tobacco.”

Bobby and other neighbors wanted to continue to keep this neighborhoods story alive by showcasing these barns in an exhibit at Havana’s Shade Tobacco Museum.

The barns shade tobacco was in.

“One time there were 3,000 barns roughly, now there is less than 100 of them still standing.”

George Kemp is a local photographer who capture these photos on your screen of the barns across Gadsden County.

He says capturing these photos will let neighbors see these barns firsthand.

“That’s the thing I’m trying to show, is that I’m proud to be here.”

The exhibit shows photos of the barns, articles, shade tobacco leaves and more.

Bobby says the exhibit s is an opportunity to educate more neighbors about the industry including the younger generation.

“Most people who were involved in the shade tobacco production are my age. Are mostly gone. most of the younger generation, they’ve heard of it, but they really don’t know what it was.”

This exhibit will be open from Saturday, November 9th till the end of the year. Admission is free.