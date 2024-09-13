Havana neighbors prepare for thousands of visitors in the months ahead; see why

Havana sees 3,000 to 5,000 people at each of its festivals in the fall and winter.

Many small businesses depend on this time of year to boost their revenue

Watch the video to hear from a business who is preparing for new visitors.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Havana neighborhood is preparing for an economic boost. I’m Ashley Engle your neighborhood reporter.

I’m taking a look at why this time of year is crucial to business success in this community.

It’s about to be the busiest time of the year for Havana business owners.

“They pair it with the white and the gray”

A time Lousie Heidenreich says she is looking forward too

“It’s unreal, hundreds… hundreds of people are here”

Louise has owns Weezie's cottage in downtown. She tells me fall and winter months bring in a lot of revenue for their business.

“I wish we can do one a month. We do sidewalk sales and all those things throughout the year. But summers are hot and i think that’s really our only issue really anywhere in Florida.”

Pumpkin fest and Winterfest are two of the biggest festivals of the year when it comes to foot traffic and money for this neighborhood.

Being in the fall and winter months, temperatures will be lower, and more neighbors will be outside shopping!

“Good weather brings a good turn out and it’s a comfortable turn out!”

Janice Eakin is Havana Main Streets president. She tells just last year; Havana saw three to five thousand people at each of these festivals.

This year, they are expecting a lot more.

"It’s been a hard year with the summer it was so hot people didn't want to go out. So, we are all excited for the downtown traffic to be picking up."

Lousie and other business owners say, these festivals are the key for downtown businesses success.

“All of our festivals bring thousands to Havana, so we are ready!”

The next festival that will be happening is Pumpkinfest October 12.l if you want more information on festivals, click on this link.

