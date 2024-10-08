Havana neighbors get ready for thousands to attend 24th annual Pumpkinfest

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — Havana neighbors have set up their fall decorations... which means Pumpkinfest is right around the corner! Here’s what you can expect at this years festival.

Pumpkinfest will have vendors for shopping, food trucks, games and different contests for neighbors to enjoy.

There will be a costume contest at 10:30, a pie eating contest at 1:30 and a pumpkin contest at 3:30.

Festivals like Pumpkinfest is a time where neighbors see a lot of foot traffic.

Some businesses in the downtown area say they have seen between 3,000 to 5,000 visitors during this time boosting this neighborhoods economy.

This is Havana’s 24th annual Pumpkinfest.

The festival will be taking place Saturday, October 12th from 10 am to 4 pm. It will cost Adults $5 and $3 for children to enter. Children 2 and under are free.