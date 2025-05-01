Havana neighbor brings beauty and confidence to doorsteps of homebound seniors

Joni Elder launched a mobile salon service to bring care and connection to seniors who can’t leave home.

Her work supports not only clients’ physical appearance, but also their emotional well-being and social connection.

Watch the video to hear from her clients.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

They say a good haircut can change your day—but for some seniors, it can change so much more. I'm Ashley Engle in the Havana neighborhood, where one woman is bringing the salon to the doorsteps of seniors—and with it, a sense of confidence, conversation, and care.

"I kind of didn’t know what to expect, but it didn’t take very long to realize, she’s a God send."

Laura Helms sits comfortably in her home—but thanks to Joni Elder, comfort now includes confidence.

For the past few months, Joni has been more than a hairdresser. She’s been a source of light.

Her husband, Kimsey, sees it every day.

Laura is homebound, spending nearly every day inside.

A trip to the salon? Almost impossible.

"We’ve been struggling being able to get Laura’s haircuts. Going to the beauty shop is very trying. And most beauty shops that you go to, can’t really accommodate a handicap person."

That need sparked something in Joni—a former social worker who turned her care into a calling.

Her mobile hair care business brings more than a trim.

She delivers dignity, connection, and care right to her client's doors.

"There’s a lot of people who are home bound that are not receiving the services like hair services, nail services, and those types of things."

After more than a decade helping others through social work, Joni found a new way to serve—

with scissors in hand and heart wide open.

"Just bringing the service to their door is very helpful, not only the person getting the service but also the care giver."

It’s not just about how her clients look.

It’s about how they feel—seen, valued, and cared for.

"She’s brightened up since she’s been getting her hair cut and nails done and so forth."

Because when the world slows down long enough to show up—that’s when healing happens, one haircut at a time.

If you or someone you know is interested in this service, Joni's contact information is below.

Joni Elder

Phone: (850) 329-0362

Email: elder.joni@gmail.com



