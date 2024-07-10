Havana names Kenneth Lewis as police chief; neighbors glad he's a familiar face

Kenneth Lewis was named Havana Police Chief earlier this month

Lewis served as a lieutenant for five years.

Watch the video to hear his message to neighbors about public safety going forward.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Continuing to keep neighbors safe under new leadership. I’m Ashley Engle your Havana neighborhood reporter. This neighborhood has a new police chief and I’m checking to see what neighbors’ thoughts are on this new change.

A familiar face is now the new police chief.

“I’ve known Kenny for years.”

A face neighbors including Tony Lombardo know well.

“We not only know them as law enforcement and also as good friends.”

Havana leaders announced Kenneth Lewis as the new chief of police earlier this month.

Lewis was chosen after serving as a Lieutenant for 5 years.

“Whenever I was told I was elated. I was very excited.”

Chief Lewis says from January to March of this year, he served as interim chief alongside Lieutenant Khang Bui who served as interim from April to June.

Lewis says this allowed them to have a feel for the role before one was chosen to fill the position.

A position Lewis says can allow him to keep his neighborhood safe.

"I have my own ideas, and we will slowly implement some. I don't want to come in like a recking ball. Honestly and truly, is keeping the citizens safe, the community safe, and as long as we're doing that, then there's not really too much need for a change."

Many neighbors I spoke to who did not want to be on camera say they are glad the new chief is someone who has been in this neighborhood for years. Someone, who knows people by name and the ropes.

“it’s great to have someone like that. I can get on the phone very quickly. I know Kenny and I can say ‘hey can you come over and help?’ and he’s always there immediately to help.”

Chief Lewis says his top priority is making sure neighbors here feel safe and comfortable to bring concerns to his attention.

