Havana leaders chooses new member to serve on Town Council

Seat seven of the town council was vacant and leaders needed to fill the position in ten calendar days.

Havana's Mayor Eddie Bass held the seat seven position before becoming mayor.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Havana's leaders chose a new member to serve on its Town Council. I’m Ashley Engle your neighborhood reporter. I’m looking into the unique process leaders use when choosing members to serve.

"This community has always been special in my heart."

Howard McKinnon was named Havana’s newest council member Tuesday. He will hold the seat seven position.

McKinnon is no stranger to public service, serving as Havana’s previous Town Manager for 13 years.

"As Town Manager then, I was able to do things to help people."

Seat seven was held by the previous Mayor Pro Tem Eddie Bass. Now, Bass is the new Mayor of Havana.

Tim Loughmiller was Havana’s previous Mayor and stepped down due to personal reasons.

"Tim knew it wasn't right and he resigned because he moved outside town limits."

Bass says according to the town's charter, council members need to live within town limits to serve.

With the change in leadership, that left seat seven vacant, that's when leaders chose McKinnon for the position.

"He has good knowledge of everything in the town. I just think his wisdom would help out a lot."

A familiar face back on the council to continue making Havana better. Council members will vote on budget items and bring Havana neighbors’ concerns to discuss and find solutions.

"It's a rewarding experience and I’m glad I can be a part of that."

Each member of the council is all volunteer, meaning they do not get paid to do this service.

