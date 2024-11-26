Havana in need of a new doctor to continue local care for neighbors

Havana's only primary care doctor is set to retire at the end of the year.

The town council is now accepting applications to replace Dr. Mark Newberry. He will leave the role after 30 years.

If the role is not filled, neighbors could have to travel to other cities and transportation could be an issue.

Watch the video to hear neighbors talk about what Newberry has meant to this community and what's being offered to help get a new doctor in the role.

Havana's town doctor is retiring and leaders are looking for their replacement. I am Ashley Engle your Havana neighborhood reporter. The closest doctor to the Havana neighborhood is either in Quincy or Tallahassee. I'm finding out why this doctor's replacement is crucial to give neighbors the local care they need.

Havana's doctor, Dr. Mark Newberry is retiring after being Havana's primary care doctor for 30 years.

"we'll have to find somebody else and that will be a pain."

He was Sarah Montague's doctor alongside another thousand patients.

"When you found out he was retiring, what were your thoughts."

"huh…….. Oh, fiddle…."

Now, many patients like Sarah are worried, they will need to find another doctor outside Havana soon.

"when I go to the doctor my blood pressure goes up. But not much when I went to him because I was comfortable."

The town of Havana wants to find Newberry's replacement before he retires at the end of December.

Town leaders say this building would be the practice… and get this….. It's completely rent-free.

"the doctor is responsible for the utilities and minor repairs. Anything major, we just fixed the roof and replaced the air conditioning, anything major, the town will take care of."

Havana's mayor, Eddie Bass says the closest doctor to this neighborhood is either in Quincy or Tallahassee.

Without a doctor in town, Havana will not have a practice for neighbors to get care locally.

"We just have so many people that can't get to Tallahassee and quincy very easily. This is so convenient for a lot of our citizens in Havana. We need to keep our doctor facility up and running so people do not have to travel."

A need that needs to be filled sooner rather than later for neighbors like Sarah to get the care they need.

"it is nice to have my primary care doctor here… very much.."

Leaders say Newberry is helping with the search for a new doctor by looking at resumes. The council feels this is a way for them to know who is best fit to take the position, for this community. In Havana, im ashley engle, ABC 27.