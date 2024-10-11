Havana Garden Clubs creates exhibit to show its impact in the community

Blooming Through The Years will be showing until October 27th

Havana Garden Club was founded in the 1970's

Watch the video to see what they do for the Havana neighborhood.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Walking around the Havana neighborhood

You’ve probably seen flowers like these, or these, planted around the Havana neighborhood.

I’m Ashley Engle your Havana Neighborhood reporter. I’m looking to see which organization is behind all of this and how they impact this neighborhood

A club has been blooming in the Havana Neighborhood

For almost 50 years…

“I wanted to work and help the community”

A club, Betsy Bruggner says she joined 10 years ago, and never looked back.

Havana Garden Club

“There’s a real commitment to that community”

Havana Garden Club has been around since the 70’s making the Havana Neighborhood look beautiful.

When neighbors walk around and see flowers downtown, trees and even the Havana clock, that was all done by the club.

“Every member of this organization has a great sense of community pride.”

Edna hall whitehead is Havana Garden Cubs President. She tells me this pride was special. Special enough to share with the community how this club impacts this community.

That’s when the ideas were flowing.

“We had all of these historic scrap books and I kind of figured there had to be a story there.”

Besty and other members spent this past summer creating a way to tell that story they uncovered.

Through October, the Garden Club is showing it’s exhibit called Blooming Through The Years.

The exhibit shows the club’s timeline, photos of members and much more.

“It makes us more aware of the contributions our foundation was laid by. Women who weren’t sure this would be 45, 50-year-old club. They came together to make a difference that day, that week, that year.”

So, the next time you see a flower just know it’s from men and women who care deeply, about their neighborhood’s beauty.

“It really helps to make our community a great place to live.”

The Blooming Through the Years exhibit will be open to the public until October 27th. Neighbors can come and see it Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.