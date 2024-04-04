Gadsden County votes against Havana's fire operating budget increase

Havana leaders say it costs $10,000 to dress a single firemen

The county has a contract with Havana for the town to provide coverage to people in unincorporated areas in the county.

Watch the video to see how much money they say they need to keep neighbors safe.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors in Havana are now coming together to hopefully help their local fire department financially after Gadsden County Commissioners voted against Havana’s fire operating budget increase Tuesday.

Havana's fire operating budget right now is a little over $89,000.

Havana leaders were asking the county to increase the county's fire contract of $50,000 by $25,000.

In 2023 Havana ran 289 calls. 248 of those were outside Havana town limits in the unincorporated area of the county.

I reached out to the county about their decision, and I did not hear back as of Thursday afternoon. As of right now citizens are working to raise money for the department for their firemen to have the resources, they need to continue to keep citizens safe.

