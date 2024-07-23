Gadsden County uses summer program to teach students about public safety jobs

Firefighters in Gadsden County are using hands on learning to potentially recruit younger firefighters in the future.

Students in Gadsden County are learning more about different careers in public safety.

Watch the video to watch students cut open a car.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Showing Gadsden County students how they can be life savers in different Public Safety careers. In this case, showing them how to use the jaws of life!!!!!

I’m Ashley Engle your Havana neighborhood reporter. Gadsden County and fire leaders partnered together to show kids what it's like to be a fireman. I'm checking to see how they're using this to potentially recruit new First Responders in the future.

"Let them put their hands on some of this stuff. Get out here in the heat, put the gear on, cut up some cars, and know what. The job really feels like.

Midway's Fire Chief Nathan Yarusso and other firefighters are teaching students what it takes to be a First Responder…

To potentially to recruit some in the future.

"You never have too many"

This all part of Gadsden County's summer job program.

For six weeks, students between the ages of 14 and 19 have had employment opportunities that provide them with on-the-job training to help them prepare for the future.

Tuesday, students learned about firefighting in the Public Safety Career Academy.

"There is a shortage of firefighters, and we are trying to encourage more young people to become a firefighter

Gadsden County's Fire Coordinator Andre Walker says they are using this opportunity to give students a hands-on experience to see if they want to be a firefighter one day.

The firefighters that we have currently are getting up in age and getting to the point where they cannot fight fires anymore."

Although this career may not be for everyone, they were still able to learn a bit more about what a First Responder does to keep this neighborhood safe.

"It's the hardest most rewarding job you'll ever have."

Leaders say this is the first time they did anything like this, and they hope kids were able to learn a few things.

