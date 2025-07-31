Gadsden County students graduate from an eight-week aerospace STEM program.

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — Fifteen middle schoolers in Gadsden County are soaring to new heights after graduating from an aerospace education program designed to bring STEM opportunities to rural communities.



the 8-week program was held at Havana Magnet School in partnership with FAMU and the Aerospace Education Impact Center

students took field trips to the Kennedy Space Center and challenger learning center to meet astronauts and industry leaders

Watch the video below to hear from Program Director Ashley Scott on why STEM access in rural areas matters.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In Gadsden County, 15 middle school students are celebrating a special milestone.

The students just graduated from an eight-week aerospace education program held at Havana Magnet School.

This program is a collaboration between FAMU and the Aerospace Education Impact Center. It aims to expand access to high-quality STEM learning in underserved communities.

ABC 27 spoke with program director Ashley Scott about why bringing STEM opportunities to rural areas is so important.

“We have a lot of kids that are excited about this project, and I just think, especially when it comes to our rural communities, that we provide them with opportunities as well. And a lot of times, we have to bring those services to the community because of travel and all those things. So I'm happy, especially now with the advancement of AI and technology, that we’re able to bring something like this to the community where they are able to go outside of the community and maybe come back to build what they have at their homes in their hometowns,” said Scott.

The program also took students on tours to the Kennedy Space Center and the Challenger Learning Center, where they learned directly from astronauts and industry professionals.

