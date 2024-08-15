Gadsden County Sheriff candidates gather to meet and answer neighbor questions about their plans

There are five candidates running for Gadsden County Sheriff.

Gadsden County primaries are on Tuesday, August 20th.

Watch the video to see what questions neighbors asked.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors came Thursday morning to speak to candidates running for Gadsden County Sheriff. I’m Ashley Engle your Havana neighborhood reporter. Four of the candidates running for sheriff came to answer neighbors’ questions, here are some questions that were asked.

Security and safety, you know.

That’s what voters like Thomas Hartlaub are looking for in their next sheriff.

“Havana’s pretty much a safe town but you don’t know exactly what’s going on underneath.”

Thomas came to our second candidate connections series, knowing the names on the ticket but not the faces.

“Talk to them personally and get a little feeling how they feel about our county and our city.”

Some of the questions that were asked to candidates were about the internet cafes in Havana, safety procedures and what they plan to change or do if they were to be voted as sheriff.

“Talk to them personally and find out where they came from and what their ideas are.”

The following candidates are running for Gadsden County Sheriff.

Morris Young, Brian Alexander, Detrick McClellan, Timothy Ashley, and William Buckhalt

“Make a better decision on who I’m going to vote for.”

Primary’s for Gadsden County are on Tuesday August 20th. In Havana I’m Ashley Engle, ABC 27

