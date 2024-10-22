Gadsden County High goes into brief lockdown over BB gun incident

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — Gadsden County Schools High was placed on a brief lockdown after a weapon was found on campus. According to the Gadsden County School District, an individual driving on Highway 90 observed someone in another vehicle playing with a gun.

They observed the vehicle turning into Gadsden County High School and immediately reported their observations to local law enforcement.

The school was briefly placed on lockdown during the identification of the suspect and the search of their vehicle.

A BB gun was found in the suspect's car, and the suspect was charged with possession of a BB gun on the school campus.

The district reminds people if you see something, say something.

Additionally, it is illegal to be in possession of guns, real or not, on school campuses.

The FortifyFL app is a suspicious activity reporting tool that allows you to report information anonymously.