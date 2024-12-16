Gadsden County considers $37,000 funding boost for historic downtown revitalization

Gadsden County commissioners will vote on a plan to distribute $37,500 equally between Havana, Chattahoochee, and Quincy to support Main Street programs.

The goal is to help preserve historic districts while fostering economic growth and tourism in small towns.

Watch the video to see what each Main Street organization plans to do with their share if approved.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Gadsden County’s historic downtown areas could soon see a significant boost, as local leaders prepare to vote on a proposal to allocate $37,500 in funding to support Main Street organizations in Havana, Chattahoochee, and Quincy.

The funding would be equally distributed among the three towns, with each Main Street program receiving just over $12,000. If approved, the funds will help revitalize historic districts and support economic growth through various community-driven initiatives.

Revitalizing Main Street Communities

Main Street programs have long been a cornerstone for the revitalization of historic downtown areas across Florida. These programs, which are part of the statewide Florida Main Street Initiative, focus on preserving the unique character of local districts while boosting business activity and tourism.

Janice Eakin, President of Havana Main Street, emphasizes the critical importance of marketing and outreach to attract visitors and support local businesses.

“It’s critical for us to advertise and let people know what’s happening downtown in Havana,” Eakin said, noting that effective promotion plays a key role in drawing customers to the area’s historic shops and restaurants.

Pat Dudley-Gregory, Executive Director of Havana Main Street, also stressed the value of the Main Street initiative, not only for historic preservation but for long-term economic sustainability. “Main Street is incredibly important for so many reasons,” Dudley-Gregory explained.

Targeted Investments for Each Town

The $37,500 proposal would target specific needs in each community. According to T.J. Lewis, Gadsden County’s Economic Development Director, the funding is a smart investment aimed at supporting local businesses and attracting new ones.

In Chattahoochee, the funds will be used to improve storefronts, enhancing the town’s visual appeal and encouraging foot traffic.

In Havana, the focus will be on marketing efforts designed to highlight local businesses and events.

In Quincy, the money will support marketing campaigns and community event promotions aimed at fostering more visitors to the area.

“By investing in these communities, we’re helping to preserve their unique heritage while also creating opportunities for future growth,” Lewis added.

Decision Pending

The Gadsden County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to vote on the proposal during their meeting on December 17, which will be held at 6 p.m. If approved, the funding will provide a much-needed boost to the county’s historic downtowns, benefiting both local businesses and the community at large.