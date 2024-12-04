Four Gadsden County High School football players commit to play college football

The team defeated The Bolles School's football team, helping them reach the final 4 in the playoffs.

Jeremiah Jones-Thomas, Lamar Williams, Kemarrion Battles, and Devonte Roberts all signed to commit to play college football.

Watch the video to see where these players committed to.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Gadsden County High School's football team celebrated Wednesday a milestone that could change the program's future.

I'm taking a look at how some students going to play college ball could impact the program's future success.

Four students, with a dream that came true Wednesday afternoon.

" Really excited, it's a great time of year."

A dream Jeremiah Jones-Thomas has had since he was a freshman to play college football.

"It feels good because me and my mom have been waiting for this since I was little."

Jeremiah committed to Southern Alabama, Lamar is going to the University of Maryland, Kemarrion is heading to Townson

University and Devonte is going to play at Charleston Southern.

A milestone, head coach Russell Ellington says could change their football program.

"Basically, what they're doing is showing the world that Gadsden County does have athletes, Gadsden County has students that are capable of being academically eligible to sign to these colleges."

Ellington says this past season they've been making history.

The team defeated The Bolles School's football team, helping them reach the final 4 in the playoffs.

This was the first time in GCHS's football program history to beat this team and make it to the playoffs.

"We have a motto this year that we don't care about history or what has happened in the past, we create history. They bought in and it's a testament to the senior class testament to the other coaches.

They accepted that message and they ran with it full heartedly."

A day worth celebrating and the beginning of a new chapter for Gadsden County High School football.

"Keep grinding, everyone can do it"

Coach tells me he has other players who are planning on playing college ball. They will be making their final decisions in February.