Florida Highway Patrol investigates Havana hit-and-run

A 42-year-old Tallahassee man is dead

His body was found on the shoulder of U.S. 90 in Gadsden County

Read the article to find out what vehicle FHP investigators are now searching for

Florida Highway says a 42-year old Tallahassee man appears to have been killed in a hit-and-run.

His body was found Thursday morning on the shoulder of U.S. 90 near Academy Drive, in Havana.

Several agencies, including FHP, the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office, and Gadsden County EMS responded about 7:50 a.m. The man was declared dead at 8:02 a.m.

The victim's identity has not been released. As of Thursday afternoon, the victim's family had not been notified.

Investigators say the vehicle involved was possibly a 2014-2017 Toyota Corolla.

