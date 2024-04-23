Watch Now
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody visits Havana neighborhood, see who she honored Tuesday

Recipients went above the call of duty to help crime victims through difficult times.
Posted at 5:57 PM, Apr 23, 2024
HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — Tuesday, neighbors came to Florida Public Safety Institute in the Havana neighborhood to honor those who went above and beyond to help victims of crime.

Three law enforcement officers and three victim advocates received the attorney general’s distinguished victim services award.

Since 1981, the National Crime Victims’ Rights week helps neighbors and advocates reflect on commitments to serving victims of all crime.

Those from as far as south Florida came to Havana to pay a tribute to those who continuously keep our neighborhood safe.

