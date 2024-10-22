Driver arrested after crashing into Havana liquor store

Driver has been arrested. This crash is an on-going investigation.

Havana Police says the driver was speeding and lost control of the vehicle.

Watch the video to hear more about the investigation.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Havana driver crashed into this liquor store behind me due to speeding. I'm Ashley Engle your Havana neighborhood reporter looking at what police say they found out

The driver was going west on 9th Ave at around 9 p.m. Monday and lost control at the intersection of Main Street and 9th Ave. They then crashed into the Havana Package Store.

Havana Police Chief Kenny Lewis says there were five people total in the vehicle. The store was not open, and no one was in there. No one was hurt.

The driver was arrested, and this crash is still under investigation.

Lewis says this is not the first time a crash has happened at this liquor store due to the same reason.

"This occurred back in 2020 when a vehicle lost control that was traveling east and ran into the cooler section which was a different owner back then. But you know, four years almost to the day."

Lewis says they don't have a lot of problems with speeding through this area.

Lewis told me he and his department try to concentrate on speed every day here because Havana is a small town they have a lot of festivals and sidewalk sales. They want to keep neighbors here safe. In the Havana neighborhood, I’m Ashley Engle ABC 27

