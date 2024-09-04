"Dangerous nightmare" - Havana neighbors call for change at busy intersection

Since 2022, seven crashes have happened at this intersection. One of those crashes was deadly killing a Robert F. Munroe student.

Peak hours for traffic usually occur during 8 am when school begins and 3:30 pm when school is let out.

Watch the video to hear why neighbors believe this intersection is dangerous.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A year ago a life was taken at this intersection I am standing at and neighbors don't want any more taken. I’m Ashley Engle your Havana Neighborhood reporter. I’m speaking to neighbors on why they believe this intersection is so dangerous and what they want as a solution.

The intersection at Highway 90 and Lanier RD.

"The latest accident was yesterday with injuries"

An intersection Rick Soskis says is…

"A dangerous nightmare"

Since 2022, seven crashes have happened at this intersection. One of those crashes was deadly killing a Robert F. Munroe student.

"Since the fatality we have worked really close with the Florida DOT. Trying to put up as many safety measures as we can."

Andy Gay is Head of School at Robert F. Munroe. He tells me the school is also working with Florida Highway Patrol to monitor driver's speed.

Neighbors tell me they want the speed limits to be changed, or a light to be placed.

Right now, the speed limit in this area drops from 65 mph to 55 mph before the school zone. Then the speed limit drops from 55 mph to 35 mph.

"This area is very busy as you can see as we're standing out here, we got trucks we got cars."

Patricia Jefferson-Shaw, with Florida Highway Patrol, tells me peak hours for traffic usually occur during 8 am when school begins and 3:30 pm when school is let out.

Neighbors like Rick they use this intersection often, but it's almost impossible to use during those times.

Rick and others are calling for change.

"Don't wait, because it's too dangerous."

Florida highway patrol says they do have troopers posted up at this intersection to slow drivers down during school zone hours.

