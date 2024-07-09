COUNT DOWN BEGINS: Allison Christmas Spectacular begins to decorate for annual light show.

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — The count down to the Allison Christmas Spectacular light show has started.

Here are some dates you need to know if you're watching this year's light show.

The Allison’s began decorating for the big show Monday July 8th.

By late October lights will be up and ready for show time.

The first day of the show is Thanksgiving Day on November 28th.

Daniel Allison says each year the show gets bigger.

“We’re always thinking about what we can do next and it’s exciting to see all that god continues to do behind the scenes and through all of us. So, we can’t wait to see what he does next” says Allison.

The Allison's will have the Havana Christmas Tree Farm as another venue this year to continue spreading the holiday cheer in this neighborhood.