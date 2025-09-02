Allison family's Christmas spectacular relocates to Turner's Tree Farm

The Allison family has hosted a Christmas light show for 17 years in Havana.

This year's show will move to Turner's Tree Farm following neighbor complaints.

Last year, they collaborated with the farm to display over 1 million lights.

Traffic concerns led to the potential legal action from neighbors.



Broadcast transcript:

For the past 17 years, the Allison family in Havana has used the driveway near their Sandy Creek Road home for their annual Christmas Spectacular.

Early Monday, the family took to social media to announce that this year's show will be held just across the street at Turner's Tree Farm. Last year, the Allisons partnered with the family that owns the farm to get just over 1 million lights for the Christmas light show.

The move comes after neighbors threatened legal action against the Christmas Spectacular. Traffic was one of their main concerns. We spoke with the show organizer, Daniel Allison, about the relocation.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.