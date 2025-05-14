Allison Christmas Spectacular plans to return brighter and bolder than ever

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — This year, the Allison Christmas Spectacular is shining brighter than ever before.

The show now will feature 2,000 giant Christmas lights, including multi-colored displays made from recycled two-liter bottles—all synced to music.

But for the Allison Family, these lights aren't just about creating a stunning display—they're part of a deeper mission to share the story of Jesus during the holiday season.

Daniel Allison talks about how this year's light show will be different from past.

“Our light count is going to be about the same, we’re basically just mainly improving on the show. We will be rolling out and announce over the next few weeks about it, but we’re just trying to you know spice up the show a bit finish what we didn’t quite get to last year because it was a lot adding a whole venue right from scratch. “

In a heartfelt Facebook post on Tuesday, the Allison family thanked the community for their support, noting that the lights are brighter, the show is bigger, and the spirit of the season is shining even brighter this year.

The show, which attracts visitors from all around, will light up the Havana Christmas Tree Farm and their home this season starting Thanksgiving Day.

