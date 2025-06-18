Adult senior center looks to spread Alzheimer's awareness while making lasting memories

Wisdom Adult Day Care— a place that sits on the side of 1747 Florida Georgia highway in Havana, knows all about the effects of Alzheimer’s disease.



Nearly 7,000 residents are living with Alzheimer’s disease. The numbers show Florida has the second-highest prevalence of Alzheimer’s in the nation.

Watch the video above to see how a viral social media trend helps spread awareness for our seniors diagnosed with dementia.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Having good health determines our daily functions and well-being. One local senior center wants to spread awareness of a major disease while at the same time, making lasting memories in a heartfelt way.

Wisdom Adult Day Care— a place that sits on the side of 1747 Florida Georgia highway in Havana, knows all about the effects of Alzheimer’s disease.

"A lot of times in the black community or in minority communities we look at it as just aging."

But according to the University of Florida Health Jacksonville, nearly 7,000 residents are living with Alzheimer’s disease. The numbers show Florida has the second-highest prevalence of Alzheimer’s in the nation.

"I think Wisdom Daycare is one of the biggest things we have here in the Big Bend."

Wisdom Adult Day Care is showing support for those living with Alzheimer’s and their family members through a popular trend on social media.

"It's the forever hug, which brings a holistic human touch that's therapeutic to many of participants here."

That's right, a hug. But not just a regular hug. Staff at Wisdom Care painted the arms of the seniors, and they hugged their loved ones wearing t-shirts.

"We're hoping to have these participants here for 20 more years, but when you don't have them, it's something to look back on. Almost like a keychain with a picture in it."

I asked the owner of Wisdom Adult Day Care about the key message.

"They need a connection; they need a purpose. We got to get to the doctor; that's the main thing, so we can get the diagnosis if that is the diagnosis."

Owner of Wisdom Adult Day Care, LaTasha Davis, says the forever hug should encourage their peers to check in and make sure our seniors staying on top of their health.

Both Thomas and Davis say, you can always spread awareness in the process of making memories.

Wisdom Adult Day Care also told me this was the first year that they participated in the Forever Hug Event.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

