Friends and family say their final goodbyes to FAMU administrator Andre Green

A funeral service was held Saturday for FAMU administrator, Andre Green.

Green was a victim of homicide in early August.

Hundred came out to pay their respects to Green and his family.

Florida A&M grad, and friend to green says she'll remember green's lighthearted spirit the most

"He was just a beautiful spirit, and I am blessed and am just so happy to be able to experience just a spirit as him and a bond that he was to give, and he was that to everybody.”

FAMU plans to have an on-campus memorial for Green on August 28th from 6 to 7.