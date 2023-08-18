Frenchtown Marketplace is Back!

Jasmine Monroe

In the heart of the historic Frenchtown neighborhood, nestled in the rich tapestry of culture and heritage, lies a radiant jewel known as "The Frenchtown Marketplace."

More vibrant than ever, the Marketplace is here to captivate locals, promising a experience that celebrates diversity, community, and culinary excellence.

This Saturday, the Marketplace's mission is to breathe new life into the Frenchtown neighborhood, a goal that goes far beyond economic growth. It's about rekindling the spirit of unity and vibrancy that has defined Frenchtown for years.

DJ Lil Boy, a local favorite, promises to set the rhythm for the day, inviting everyone, from the youngest to the oldest, to tap their toes and sway to the beat.

And there's more to look forward to. The fall series of Frenchtown Markets promises to be a delightful continuation of this cultural celebration.

Taking place on the third Saturday of August, September, and October, from 10 AM until 2 PM, the market invites you to immerse yourself in the diverse wonders of the Frenchtown neighborhood.

Frenchtown native Kenny Barber says, the Marketplace continues to be a living testament to the power of community, culture, and culinary magic.

Come and be a part of this extraordinary journey - where a marketplace is more than a place; it's a bridge that connects hearts and stories across generations.