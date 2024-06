UPDATE 12:55 P.M.

The sheriff's office says the road is open again.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Crews are working to clear 13000 block of North Meridian road at the intersection of Casa Ribera Lane after a large tree fell.

That tree is blocking both lanes.

The Leon County's Office is urging people to use another route until the road becomes passable.

This is a developing story.

Check back for updates.