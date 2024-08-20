What you need to know before voting in the Florida Primary Election and how to prepare for November

Tuesday marks Election Day for the Florida Primary.

Some key races in Leon County will be decided in this election.

Watch the video to find out all the information you need to know before heading to the polls and how to prepare for November's General Election.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's Election Day in Florida!

Results of today's Primary will help decide many key races.

Before you cast your ballot, here's the information you need to know for today and November's election.

For neighbors like Cheryl Collier-Brown, voting is a no brainer.

"It is a privilege we've earned on the backs of our elders, so I want to keep it going," said Collier-Brown.

Collier-Brown said it's important for her to set an example for her community and to have a stake in decisions that affect the City she's called home for the last 62 years.

"No matter what color you are, what age bracket you are, you must get out and vote," said Collier-Brown. "This is the way we tell people how we feel, what we want, what we know, what we're not happy with."

Neighbors have one last day to cast their vote for Florida's Primary Election Tuesday.

"Property appraiser, some of the judges races will likely be decided, some of the school board races, and some of the City Commission races," said Supervisor of Elections, Mark Earley, listing some of the key contests in Leon County that will be decided Tuesday.

Earley said early voting numbers have remained consistent, averaging around 1260 votes each day.

Earley said while turnout is usually lower in the Primaries than November's Generation Election, your vote can have a larger impact.

"I would say your voice matters more in the Primary because you're part of a smaller group of people," said Earley. "So you have more of a say in the Primary election as to who is either moving forward to the General or actually taking office."

In order to cast your ballot, you need photo ID with a picture and signature and it's important double check your polling location on your voter information card.

"Primarily on Election Day, if you're in the wrong polling place we can't count your ballot," said Earley.

If you didn't register in time for the Primary, you can still have a say in the General Election on November 5th.

Key dates to remember:



You can register to vote until October 7th.

You can request to vote by mail until October 24th.

"Please, please, I guess I'm begging you to get out and vote, don't be a couch surfer," said Collier-Brown. "Walk, get out, vote, it's vitally, vitally important."

Polling places open today from 7am until 7pm. You must bring photo ID with you.

Your polling location can be checked on your voter information card or in Leon County at LeonVotes.gov.

